ULFA-I announce death penalty for two of its members for spying

GUWAHATI: The Paresh Baruah faction of the insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has pronounced death sentence for two of its members for alleged spying.

In a statement issued to the media on Saturday, the outfit, which operates from the soil of Myanmar, said the duo – Dhanjit Das alias Roopak Asom and Sanjib Sarma alias Rishav Asom – were working at the behest of its enemies.

Dhanjit, who hails from the Barpeta district of Assam, had allegedly fled during a special operation of the extremist group at a mobile camp on April 24 until being captured by the fellow rebels the next day.

“During interrogation, he confessed he had provoked several others in the organisation to surrender. He also confessed that while he was joining the organisation, he had maintained his contact with some police officers to get our supporters/well-wishers arrested,” the statement said.

On Sanjib Sarma who hails from Assam’s Kamrup district, the ULFA-I said he had joined the outfit to act as a spy for money at the directions of the “Indian occupational forces” and a section of police officers.

“He confessed that he had joined the organisation to get our officers and members murdered by sharing inputs with the enemies after identifying our internal communication system and planting modern equipment,” the ULFA-I said.

In a video released earlier by the ULFA-I, Sanjib Sarma had stated: “I was trained by a police officer and an Army official. I was asked to gather inputs on the outfit’s camp and the route to it. The duo had promised Rs 1 crore to me.”

He also said that he had earlier received Rs 30,000 for his role in two missions.

It said the two were tried and based on their statements and the available evidence, the death sentence was pronounced.

Stating that spying is an old tactic of the enemies, the outfit said it would continue to maintain zero-tolerance against acts of treason.