STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WHO report wrong on four counts: BJP

The World Health Organisation has put the number of Covid deaths in India at around 4.7 million, which is 10-times the official count. 

Published: 07th May 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

World Health Organisation, WHO

The headquarters of the World Health Organisation in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)

By rajesh thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP came out strongly against the WHO data on India’s official Covid toll, alleging that the global agency prepared its report from unverified sources instead of taking help from the country’s robust registration system.

“WHO’s methodology to estimate deaths in India is flawed and inaccurate. India has strongly objected to the WHO over such report which seems to be based on assumption and obtained from unverified sources,” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, adding that the figures do not look statistically sound and scientifically acceptable.

“There are four important steps on the basis of which we believe the WHO data is wrong. The first is the method used by the WHO is wrong. Sources of data are unverified. The third (objection) is criteria through which the WHO has placed India in Tier-2 country and the fourth is the use of assumption for imaginary analysis of data.” 

The World Health Organisation has put the number of Covid deaths in India at around 4.7 million, which is 10-times the official count. The mathematical model, which was used by the WHO to prepare report on Covid deaths, has always been questioned by India, Patra said.

“A robust system is in place as far as registration of birth and death is concerned through the Civil Registration System under the Registrar General of India. This system is in practice since 1969. It is not proper to make calculation of deaths through other model despite the presence of a robust system in India,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO WHO Covid WHO Covid India Covid India
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp