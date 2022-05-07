STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

The Delhi BJP leader was arrested by Punjab Police from his home here on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police.

Published: 07th May 2022 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant meets BJP leader Tajender Bagga at his residence at Janakpuri in New Delhi, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after his dramatic arrest and rescue, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Saturday said he was branded a "disruptive" leader by political opponents, including the AAP, as he was active both on social media and in the field to expose them.

Surrounded by mediapersons, family members and friends at his Janakpuri residence here on Saturday, Bagga expressed his "redoubled" resolve to raise his voice against the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In dramatic developments that drew in the police of three states and led to a BJP-AAP slugfest, the Delhi BJP leader was arrested by Punjab Police from his home here on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

"No matter one or 100 FIRs are registered against me, I will keep raising issues of dishonouring of Guru Granth Sahib and Kejriwal's insult to Kashmiri Pandits," he said.

He said except for the case related to advocate Prashant Bhushan, there was nothing which justifies distorted image projected by the media and opposition party leaders.

In 2011, Bagga along with another person was arrested for physically assaulting Bhushan.

"Kejriwal's party is saying anything about me. But, even after the Prashant Bhushan incident, I had lunch and dinner with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia at Kumar Vishwas's home at least 20-25 times."

"They did not see anything bad in me then and now they are attacking me because I am raising my voice against the AAP and its chief Kejriwal," Bagga said.

Last month Punjab Police registered a case against him at Mohali under charges of issuing provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

Reacting to the entire incident leading to his arrest and rescue, senior AAP leader Atishi had said "The BJP left no stone unturned to protect bonafide goon and hate monger Tajinder Bagga.

" Bagga claimed that while he was being taken to Punjab after his arrest, the police tried to persuade him not to raise issues pertaining to dishonouring of Guru Granth Sahib and 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

"They told me why was I getting myself involved with matters of other state when I lived in Delhi," Bagga claimed.

Bagga returned to his Janakpuri home in the wee hours of Saturday after being produced before a Dwarka court magistrate by the Delhi Police.

He was taken from Kurukshetra to Gurugram where the Dwarka court magistrate lived.

However, he was later taken to DDU hospital in Delhi for MLC which took a couple of hours and finally he was produced before the magistrate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga BJP AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp