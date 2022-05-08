STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Failing to get 'kick', MP man complains of liquor adulteration; excise official assures probe

Lokesh Sothia, a resident of Bahadur Ganj area in Ujjain, in his complaint said he bought four sealed 'quarter' bottles of country liquor from a shop here on April 12.

Published: 08th May 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

wine, alcohol, liquor

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

UJJAIN: A 42-year-old man from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh has complained to authorities about a shop allegedly selling him adulterated liquor as he did not get a "kick" after consuming it, following which the excise commissioner here has asked officials to conduct a probe into the matter and take action accordingly.

Lokesh Sothia, a resident of Bahadur Ganj area in Ujjain, in his complaint said he bought four sealed 'quarter' bottles of country liquor from a shop here on April 12.

"My friend and I consumed liquor from two of those bottles (each of 180 ml), but I did not feel high (intoxicated)," Sothia, who operates a parking lot, told PTI.

The man claimed the bottles contained water instead of liquor.

"I have kept the two other bottles intact, to be submitted as proof when required. There had been reports of adulteration in food, oil and other things, now it is being done in liquor as well. This is very disturbing. I am going to move the consumer forum," Sothia said, adding that he has been consuming liquor for last two decades and is "well aware of its taste and quality".

The man said he has sent a complaint to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Ujjain Excise Commission Inder Singh Damor about the "adulterated liquor" sold to him.

When contacted, Damor told PTI on Saturday that he has asked an official to look into Sothia's complaint.

"After the probe, action will be taken accordingly," he added.

Sothia's lawyer Narendra Singh Dhakde said they would file a cheating case in a consumer forum.

"My client runs a paid parking lot. He has been drinking for many years and knows the difference between genuine and fake liquor," the lawyer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
liquor Alcohol Addiction
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp