Flags with Khalistani symbols found tied to Himachal Assembly gate, boundary wall

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Flags with Khalistani symbols were found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Dharamshala on Sunday. Besides that, on the boundary wall of the assembly building could be spotted Khalistan written in Punjabi in a few places in green paint.

Sources said there are no CCTV cameras installed in the outer periphery wall of the state assembly complex and there were no security guards on the outer periphery this might have encouraged the miscreants to commit such an act.

Superintendent of Police of Kangra, Khushal Sharma said that this incident might have happened late at night or early morning today. "We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. A case has been registered and investigation is going on,” he added.

Sources said that the police had earlier written to the assembly secretariat to get CCTV cameras installed in the outer periphery of the complex but to date, they have not been installed. The CCTV cameras will now is installed in the complex from the Smart City funds by making a provision.

The Assembly Speaker and other officials have been informed about the incident, an official said.

Last month, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla. Then in response to the threat from SFJ, the Anti-Terrorist Front of India burnt the Khalistani flag outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla and raised slogans against the demands of Khalistan.

Last year the police also found pro-Khalistan graffiti on boulders and parapets on the roads connecting Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi. Also in July last year SFJ had then threatened Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur saying he will not be allowed to hoist the Tricolour on Independence Day.