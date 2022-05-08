STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Flags with Khalistani symbols found tied to Himachal Assembly gate, boundary wall

A few yellow flags with Khalistan written on them were tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Tapovan in Dharamsala.

Published: 08th May 2022 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Khalistan flags were put up at the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala. (Photo: ANI)

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Flags with Khalistani symbols were found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Dharamshala on Sunday. Besides that, on the boundary wall of the assembly building could be spotted Khalistan written in Punjabi in a few places in green paint.

Sources said there are no CCTV cameras installed in the outer periphery wall of the state assembly complex and there were no security guards on the outer periphery this might have encouraged the miscreants to commit such an act.

Superintendent of Police of Kangra, Khushal Sharma said that this incident might have happened late at night or early morning today. "We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. A case has been registered and investigation is going on,” he added.

Sources said that the police had earlier written to the assembly secretariat to get CCTV cameras installed in the outer periphery of the complex but to date, they have not been installed. The CCTV cameras will now is installed in the complex from the Smart City funds by making a provision.

The Assembly Speaker and other officials have been informed about the incident, an official said.

Last month, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla. Then in response to the threat from SFJ, the Anti-Terrorist Front of India burnt the Khalistani flag outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla and raised slogans against the demands of Khalistan.

Last year the police also found pro-Khalistan graffiti on boulders and parapets on the roads connecting Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi. Also in July last year SFJ had then threatened Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur saying he will not be allowed to hoist the Tricolour on Independence Day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khalistani symbols Khalistani symbols on HP Assembly gate Dharamshala Khalistan
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp