Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam on May 9, 10

Shah will begin his tour by visiting a Border Out Post (BOP) at Mankachar on Monday and interact with the BSF personnel deployed along the international border.

Published: 08th May 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will tour Assam on Monday and Tuesday during which he will visit the India-Bangladesh border, inaugurate the National Forensic Sciences University and attend the first-anniversary celebration of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

Shah will begin his tour by visiting a Border Out Post (BOP) at Mankachar on Monday and interact with the BSF personnel deployed along the international border, officials said.

After that, the home minister will inaugurate the BSF's central store and workshop and launch Khadi and Village Industries products at Tamulpur.

In the evening, he will inaugurate the census office and an SSB building at Amingaon, near Guwahati.

Shah will also inaugurate a super speciality hospital and the National Forensic Sciences University in Guwahati.

On Tuesday, the home minister will inspect the ceremonial parade of the Assam Police, interact and have lunch with officers and jawans of the Assam Police at its headquarters, officials said.

In the afternoon, he will grace a function organised in Guwahati on the occasion of one year of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government, before laying the foundation of the police commissionerate building in the city.

