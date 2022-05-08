STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No coercive step to be taken against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga: Punjab and Haryana HC

The Punjab Police had booked Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

Published: 08th May 2022 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Saturday night directed that no coercive step be taken against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after the Delhi BJP leader sought a stay on the arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court earlier in the day.

Justice Anoop Chitkara took up Bagga's petition in an urgent late-night hearing at his residence.

"No coercive steps till May 10," said Bagga's counsel Chetan Mittal on the high court order.

He said that the court stayed the arrest warrant.

The hearing took place for around 45 minutes, said Mittal.

Earlier in the day, the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh issued the arrest warrant against Bagga in connection with a case registered last month.

The Punjab Police had booked Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bagga was booked under relevant sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place etc), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (criminal intimidation), of the Indian Penal Code.

Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Delhi home on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Haryana Punjab And Haryana HC Punjab And Haryana High Court Tajinder Bagga BJP
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp