No coercive step to be taken against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga: Punjab and Haryana HC

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Saturday night directed that no coercive step be taken against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after the Delhi BJP leader sought a stay on the arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court earlier in the day.

Justice Anoop Chitkara took up Bagga's petition in an urgent late-night hearing at his residence.

"No coercive steps till May 10," said Bagga's counsel Chetan Mittal on the high court order.

He said that the court stayed the arrest warrant.

The hearing took place for around 45 minutes, said Mittal.

Earlier in the day, the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh issued the arrest warrant against Bagga in connection with a case registered last month.

The Punjab Police had booked Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bagga was booked under relevant sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place etc), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (criminal intimidation), of the Indian Penal Code.

Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Delhi home on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.