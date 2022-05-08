Patient found dead by hanging at Rourkela Government Hospital in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A patient under treatment was found dead by hanging from the window under mysterious circumstances at the Orthopaedic ward of the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Sunday early morning.

Sources said the patient Sahani Jhara (30) of Kuanrmunda block was admitted to the hospital on May 4 after his right leg was fractured.

On Sunday, while one of his knees was seen resting on a chair and the body was within reach to avail multiple survival options, his death has raised questions about the safety and security of patients at the RGH manned by a private security agency.

RGH Director Dr Santosh Swain claimed that Jhara was withdrawing from alcohol addiction and had mental health issues. Prior to the incident, his attendant was also admitted to a separate ward for acute stomach ache. Meanwhile, a security guard on night duty prevented Sahani Jhara from leaving the hospital ward, he said.

“The patient was found hanging at around 5 am and the body was seized for autopsy by police in the presence of an executive magistrate. He died of partial hanging and medical death in that position is possible,” Dr Swain said.

RN Pali police station IIC Subrat Meher said prima facie it appears to be suicide by partial hanging. The body has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is continuing. The exact cause of death would be known only after the autopsy, he said.

Earlier, on December 12, 2021, the RGH had hogged the limelight for the wrong reason when a stray dog had eaten the face of a body at the morgue triggering angry protest from the deceased man’s relatives.