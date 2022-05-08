While Chhattisgarh CM's crackdown against irresponsible officials continues, the kids find him 'gentle'

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: As Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is seen taking stern action against the government officials for their reported laxity and dereliction of duties during his public interaction (Bhent-Mulakat) statewide tour, the people also find him kind enough to relent to the students' demand for a chopper ride.

Getting direct feedback from people about the execution of welfare schemes and finding the negligent acts of officials, the chief minister so far had suspended seven since May 4, the day he launched his constituency-wise tour to cover 90 Assembly seats.

It was during his interaction with the school children in Swami Atmanand English Medium School about their studies on Friday, some girl students insisted for a helicopter ride.

CM replied "Aaj Nahi" (Not Today) but as few kids kept insisting he soon yielded to the resolute call of students who had a thrilling flight experience, obviously the first in their life, as they hopped on board at Pratappur tribal belt in north Chhattisgarh.

“We were astonished as our CM immediately fulfilled our wish to have a chopper ride”, said Smriti, a Class 2 student who insisted with her wish to fly in a helicopter.

Last week, the CM announced a free chopper ride to the toppers of Class 10 and 12 in Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. The decision he believes will motivate students to outperform their potential and fulfil their own flight of dreams

CM also relished the food the students carried in their lunch-box and later he took time-off to play traditional games with them in school premises.

“The chief minister took the occasion to convey that the children too deserve to be treated with kindness and dignity. In a democracy the politicians while acting tough should equally create an impression of good-heartedness and being polite”, said Parivesh Mishra, a political analyst.