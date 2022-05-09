STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft

The woman went missing from the village on Saturday and her husband informed the headman who in turn, filed a police complaint on the same day.

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly killed and hung from a tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Monday.

Three people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident that took place in Mohanpur village in Gossaigaon police station area, an officer said.

The woman went missing from the village on Saturday and her husband informed the headman who in turn, filed a police complaint on the same day.

Police and the villagers launched a search for the woman and found her hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village on Sunday night, the officer said.

Stab wounds have been found on her body leading to suspicion that she might have been killed before being hung, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab another person, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

