BJP a divided house? Raje, Poonia faction fight unabated as Rajasthan poll discussions set to begin

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Just a fortnight ahead of the BJP’s crucial national-level meeting in Jaipur to formulate strategies for the upcoming elections, including the one in Rajasthan, the party’s state unit remains a divided house.

The Rajasthan BJP is riddled with a battle for supremacy between former CM Vasundhara Raje and party’s state president Satish Poonia, who is backed by the RSS.

The standoff between the two factions continues despite repeated instructions by BJP national president JP Nadda and state in-charge Arun Singh.

Poonia belongs to the powerful Jat community which has influence over 40 of the 200 Assembly seats in the state. He had become the BJP chief soon after BJP lost elections in 2018 under the leadership of Raje.

On numerous occasions, the tussle within the Rajasthan BJP has been reflected both within and outside the Assembly.

Recently, during Poonia’s visit to Bengaluru, some of his Rajasthani supporters said Poonia would be the next CM. Analysts believe that Shah and Modi might prefer Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the CM post, but to sideline Poonia will not be so easy.

Since Rajasthan has had a trend of change of government every five years, observers feel the trend is making all major contenders for the CM post active.

While Poonia and Raje lead in the race for CM post, there are half a dozen other probables, including Shekhawat, opposition leader Gulab Chand Kataria and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathod.

Due to the infighting, the BJP has not been able to hold any major agitation against the Gehlot government.

Nadda is to visit Rajasthan on May 10 ahead of the national meeting.

All eyes are now focused on whether the trip could bring some resolution.