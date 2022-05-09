STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Sarangarh royal family says its 'state flag' atop palace stolen and replaced with saffron one

On behalf of the scion of the erstwhile princely state Pushpa Devi Singh, a former MP, a family member - Dr Parivesh Mishra - has lodged the complaint at Sarangarh police station.

Published: 09th May 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Hindutva, saffron flag

Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Members of the royal family of the erstwhile princely state of Sarangarh in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Sunday filed a police complaint against an unidentified person for allegedly stealing its 'state flag' installed on top of their palace and replacing it with a saffron one.

On behalf of the scion of the erstwhile princely state Pushpa Devi Singh, a former MP, a family member - Dr Parivesh Mishra - has lodged the complaint at Sarangarh police station, a police official said.

As per the complaint, on Saturday evening, an unidentified person was seen in Giri Vilas Palace located in Sarangarh town and this afternoon, the flag of the princely state period of the family was found missing from the flag post on top of the complex, he said.

"A saffron flag was found installed in place of that flag," the complaint said.

Claiming that the 'state flag' was stolen, the complainant has sought action into the matter, the official said, adding that the investigation is underway in this connection.

The erstwhile Sarangarh tribal royal family, had been associated with the Congress party and Pushpa Devi Singh had served as the MP from Scheduled Tribe-reserved Raigarh parliamentary seat in the past.

Police have registered a case under sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this connection and are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Kulisha Mishra, a member of the family and national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, said, "On Saturday night, I was on the lawn of the palace when I saw an unidentified person going out of the palace. I didn't react at that time as I was in a state of panic. Later, we thought that it could be a case of theft. But this morning, we spotted the flag of the princely state missing from the flag post of the palace and a saffron flag was put in its place."

Suspecting that the act could be a "political" message, she said, "This palace is not an ordinary building as it is the home of one of the oldest Congress tribal families of Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh. It is the residence of the former tribal chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. The members of this family had been MLA, MP and cabinet minister. It is possible that it (the act) could be a political message."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushpa Devi Singh Dr Parivesh Mishra Sarangarh royal family
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp