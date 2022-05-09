EOU initiates probe into leakage of question paper of BPSC prelims examination

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The economic offence unit (EOU) of Bihar police on Monday formally initiated probe into leakage of question papers of the 67th preliminary test conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) following state director general of police (DGP) S K Singhal's instruction on Sunday.

The investigation team of the EOU picked up four persons, including the superintendent of an examination centre, for interrogation. They were taken to an undisclosed location for questioning by the members of the probe team headed by a deputy superintendent of police.

According to senior officials of the state police, cyber cell of the EOU has been asked to assist the probe team to ascertain the source of leakage of question papers. In addition, officials of the criminal investigation department (CID) have been directed to lend their support to the probe team.

Earlier on Sunday, a high level committee was set up to verify the report about the question paper being leaked ahead of the examination. As per the viral video, the question paper was provided to the examinees on May 8.

Some of the examinees revealed that it was question paper set C, which got leaked and reached the examinees a day before the examination. “We have sought a report from the cyber cell,” a senior official of the BPSC said. He said further action will be taken on the basis of the report of the committee.

“Let us wait for the recommendation of the committee to look into the matter as it was related to the career of the students,” the officer told this reporter over phone, requesting anonymity.

The BPSC, however, is yet to make any official comment on the cancellation of the examination. Meanwhile, leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav turned to Twitter to express his displeasure over the leakage of question paper.

“I think the Bihar Public Service Commission be renamed as 'Bihar Public Paper Leak Commission.” Tejashwi alleged that the commission ruined the career of hundreds of meritorious candidates, who had to pay the price for no fault of theirs.

The security around the office of the commission has been beefed up following apprehension of protest by a section of examinees after cancellation of the examination.