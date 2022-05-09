STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khargone violence: Three main accused arrested; 182 people held so far in 72 cases

Published: 09th May 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation.(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KHARGONE: Police have arrested three of the main accused in the violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city during Ram Navami celebration last month, an official said.

With this, 182 people have so far been arrested in 72 cases registered in connection with the violence which took place on April 10, Special Armed Force Commandant Ankit Jaiswal, posted temporarily in Khargone, told reporters late Sunday night.

Search was on for the other accused, he said.

Stone-pelting, clashes and arson took place during the Ram Navami celebration in the city on April 10.

One of the main accused, Iqbal Bani, who allegedly incited the violence in Anand Nagar area, and Afzal, the main accused of riots in Bhatwadi area, have been arrested from nearby Jaora town (in Ratlam district) and Indore, respectively, Jaiswal said.

Another key accused, Arsh aka Kaif, was arrested from Kasrawad town in Khargone district, he added.

After the violence last month, curfew was clamped in the city and it was lifted 24 days later on May 4 evening.

