'MP ajab hai, sabse gajab hai': Ujjain high on bizarre cases, from head to toe

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: “MP ajab hai, sabse gajab hai,” the famous catchline of Madhya Pradesh government’s efforts to harness the state’s enormous tourist potential could also be the apt punchline for two bizarre complaints in Ujjain district.

While a vehicle parking lot operator has written to the state’s home minister seeking action against a liquor vend for not getting the ‘kick’ after consuming desi liquor, another man in the same Ujjain district has submitted a complaint to the police over the theft of his slippers worth Rs 180.

A private car parking operator, Lokendra Sothiya will move the consumer forum in Ujjain on Monday, over failing to get intoxicated by two ‘quarter’ bottles of desi liquor, which he bought from a licensed liquor vend in Kshirsagar Ghati area of Ujjain on April 12.

Sothiya will carry to the consumer forum as evidence, the two sealed ‘quarter’ bottles of the liquor, which he didn’t open, after failing to get intoxicated after consuming two other bottles of the same liquor on April 12.

Sothiya had bought four sealed ‘quarter’ bottles of desi liquor from the liquor vend to consume with friend Nirmal Chourasiya. But on consuming two bottles of the liquor, when he didn’t get the kick, he went to the concerned liquor shop alleging that the bottles contained water and not liquor.

“The liquor vend staff asked me to go away and dared me to do whatever I can against the vend, after which I complained to the local excise department office and also sent its copy to the state’s home minister. I came to know that a team of excise department had visited the concerned liquor vend and conducted investigation on Saturday. But with no punitive action having been taken till now against the liquor vend for selling water in name of liquor, I’ll move the consumer forum in the matter on Monday,” Sothiya, a resident of Bahadurganj in Ujjain, told TMS.

The other bizarre complaint too pertains to Ujjain.

The Khachrod police in Ujjain district received a complaint on May 5 about the theft of a farmer’s slippers worth Rs 180.

However, it ended on a happy note for the farmer, Jitendra Bagri, a native of Tarod village, who got slippers back.