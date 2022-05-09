STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Officials say Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The bus led to the recovery of 100 assorted rounds of ammunition, some eatables, shoes, socks and a torch, the officials said.

Published: 09th May 2022 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Militancy, gun,terrorist

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

JAMMU: A terrorist hideout was busted during a search operation in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The search operation was jointly carried out by police and other security forces in the forest area of Dera Ki Gali along the Mughal road connecting the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, the officials added.

They said the search parties moved from both the Poonch and Rajouri sides following information about suspicious movement in the area.

A terror hideout was busted, which led to the recovery of 100 assorted rounds of ammunition, some eatables, shoes, socks and a torch, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
terrorist hideout Jammu Kashmir
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp