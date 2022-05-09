Power games: Guruji set for second coming in Jharkhand

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

BJP eyes hemant ouster

Guruji set for second coming in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is locked in a bitter battle with the opposition BJP. Accusing Soren of giving a mining lease to himself, the BJP has sought his disqualification as an MLA for holding an office of profit while being a legislator. Taking cognizance of BJP’s complaint, the Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Hemant asking him why he should not be disqualified as his act of allotting the mining lease to himself violated Section 9A of the Representation of People’s Act. Hemant’s legal team is engaged with the EC. But sources said Hemant’s trouble with the poll panel is not the main problem the CM is facing. It is the BJP’s campaign that the chief minister’s disqualification is only a matter of time, and the nervousness this campaign is causing among MLAs of his party and those of his ally Congress. The BJP has been trying to poach the ruling JMM and Congress MLAs and form its own government in the state. Hemant’s misadventure has made the BJP intensify its efforts to oust him. But the CM has reportedly been keeping in close touch with all the MLAs supporting him. He has termed the mine leasing issue a storm in a teacup and has assured the ruling coalition members that his government was safe. The CM has assures his partymen and allies that he would get his father Shibu Soren to take over as CM but would not let the government fall.

Meeting Nitish halfway

PM rushes Pradhan to prevent BJP-JD(U) split

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got on phone while he was on his European tour and asked trusted lieutenant Dharmendra Pradhan to rush to Patna to stop Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from taking any step that may rupture relation between the BJP and the JD(U) and cause the fall of Bihar government which the two parties are jointly running. Sources said that the Prime Minister received reports that the Chief Minister was fed up with the BJP’s brinkmanship and was contemplating dumping the party and reuniting with Lalu Yadav’s RJD. Reports suggested that the fall of the JD(U)-BJP government was imminent. Pradhan reached Nitish’s house late in the evening and remained closeted with him for two hours. Nitish reportedly told Pradhan to ask his leaders to rein in Bhupendra Yadav, who looks after BJP’s affairs in Bihar, and the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. He narrated a series of events and statements that undermined his position as the Chief Minister. Pradhan promised every support to the CM and requested him not to take any precipitate action. The trouble between partners seems to have temporarily been overcome. But the strain in the relationship remains. Sources in the BJP said the party has been asked to make every effort to keep Nitish in the NDA fold as he remains critical to Modi’s re-election in 2024, especially after the departure of Shiv Sena from the NDA.

Aircraft deal delay

Boeing chief comes calling as India cracks whip

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun called on PM Narendra Modi on Saturday. The ostensible reason for Calhoun’s India trip is to sell six more P-8I long range maritime patrol aircraft to the Indian Navy. India has already bought 12 P-8Is from Boeing worth over US$3 billion. Sources said the real reason is the show-cause notice served by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) against Boeing for its failure to implement the offset deal in relation to the earlier purchase. As per the offset agreement, 30% of the value of the order given to Boeing had to be spent in India by the company. Boeing had promised to build a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for the P-8I aircraft in India. Besides India, Australia also operates these aircraft. South Korea and New Zealand are expected to be new customers of Boeing. The US Navy operates a few dozen of these aircraft in Asia. But there is no dedicated MRO for these aircraft in Asia. Keeping all this in mind, Boeing was asked by the MoD to discharge its offset obligation worth over US$600 million by setting up a state-of-the-art MRO in India to service these aircraft. But even after years of signing the deal, the MRO is nowhere in sight. Boeing has reportedly spent only a fraction of its offset commitment. The MoD has, therefore, asked Boeing why it should not be denied any future contracts in view of its failure to honour the offset deal. Sources said the purpose of Calhoun’s visit was to smoothen the ruffled feathers in New Delhi.