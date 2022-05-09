Punjab aims to free 5,000 acres of encroached land by May 31

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Faced with rampant encroachment of public lands in Punjab, the state government has set an ambitious target of freeing up at least 5,000 acres by May 31.

According to data with the rural development and panchayat department, around 18,000 acres of public land, also known as panchayat land, worth crores of rupees have been illegally occupied by influential people including politicians, bureaucrats and police officials.

The government has been trying to free these lands of encroachments but could get just 287 acres back so far. Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said following directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he has set a target for officials to vacate encroachments from 5,000 acres by May 31 under a special drive in the first phase.

He added that the state government is committed to remove encroachments from all panchayat lands and this would be done without any discrimination.

Dhaliwal said the report of Justice Kuldip Singh would be examined and appropriate action would be taken. Encroachments are highest in Jalandhar, Mohali and Patiala districts.

Talking to this newspaper, director, rural development and panchayats, Gurpreet Singh Khaira said the data of illegally occupied land is being updated and as of now they have found approximately 18,000 acres.

“We are handling this with an iron hand and will take back possession of encroached lands as soon as possible. After we started examining the matter on case-to-case basis, many people who have taken illegal possession of lands got stay orders from courts. As of now, warrants for possession of 5,000 acres have been procured and 287 acres of land across the state have been taken back,” said Khaira.

Sources said influential persons, including politicians, bureaucrats and police officials, were the main beneficiaries of illegal sale of encroached land.

A report by former Supreme Court judge Justice Kuldip Singh had named several politicians, police officers and bureaucrats in connection with land-grabbing.

A few days back the rural development department had freed 29 acres at Abhipur village in Mohali district, near Chandigarh.

