Trouble for Gehlot? FIR in Delhi accuses Rajasthan minister’s son of rape

The youth has registered a FIR at Sadar police station in Delhi in which she claimed that Rohit Joshi promised to marry her and raped her on several occasions.

Published: 09th May 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In a major embarrassment for Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot-led government, a case of rape has been registered against the son of a key state minister in New Delhi.

The survivor, a 23-year-old resident of Jaipur, has alleged that Rohit Joshi — son of Water Resources Minister Mahesh Joshi — raped her several times after intoxicating her.

According to the woman, Joshi allegedly made nude videos of her and threatened to kill her in case she made the incident public.

The youth has registered a FIR at Sadar police station in Delhi in which she claimed that Rohit Joshi promised to marry her and raped her on several occasions.

When she became pregnant, she was even forced to abort the baby.

In the complaint lodged with the police, the survivor claimed that she was friends with Rohit Joshi on Facebook.

The woman also alleged in her complaint that her life was in danger in Rajasthan, which was why she decided to lodge the complaint in the national capital. 

The North Delhi Police has registered an FIR based on the complaint and forwarded it to Sawai Madhopur police superintendent as the woman was first subjected to rape in Sawai Madhopur.

Mahesh Joshi, the Minister for Public Health Engineering, could not be reached over phone for his reaction.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the minister's son raped her on several occasions between January 8 last year and April 17 this year and also promised to marry her.

The woman said she developed friendship with Rohit Joshi on Facebook last year and since then they have been in contact.

The two met in Jaipur first and he allegedly invited her to Sawai Madhopur on January 8, 2021.

During their first meeting, she alleged, he spiked her drink and took advantage of it.

When she woke up the next morning, he showed her naked photographs and videos which worried her, reads the FIR.

Mentioning about another meeting, she alleged that Rohit Joshi had also once met her in Delhi and forced himself upon her.

"Rohit made me stay at a hotel where he got our names registered as husband and wife. He then promised to marry me. but then he got drunk and abused me. He would beat me up and make obscene videos of me. He would threaten to upload them and make them viral," the woman alleged.

She further stated that on August 11, 2021, she found out that she was pregnant with his baby and alleged that he forced her up take a pill but she didn't, the complainant stated.

According to the woman, the accused allegedly raped her on several occasions.

"Based on the complaint of the woman, we have registered a zero FIR. We have also informed the Rajasthan Police which will further investigate the matter," the senior Delhi Police officer said.

A zero FIR can be registered anywhere in the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

