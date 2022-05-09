'Won't accept foreigners': Voices against CAA get louder as Amit Shah visits Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has riled various organisations in the Northeast with his recent statement in West Bengal that the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would be implemented once the Covid-19 situation in the country ebbs.

Ahead of Shah’s two-day visit to Assam beginning on Monday, these organisations have threatened to re-launch the anti-CAA agitations in the diverse region.

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has cautioned the Centre to not make any attempt to implement the contentious citizenship Act, stating that it is not acceptable to the indigenous citizens of the region.

The outfit highlighted how the people were grappling with the problem of illegal immigration from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The All Assam Students’ Union said the state would not accept the “foreigners”, whether they are Hindus or Muslims.

It said the implementation of CAA would go against the spirit of the Assam Accord of 1985 which prescribed the detection and deportation of Bangladeshi nationals, who entered Assam after March 25, 1971.

Meanwhile, the Khasi Students’ Union in Meghalaya cautioned that the implementation of CAA would “trigger unrest” in the state. It advised the Centre to implement inner line permit (ILP) instead.

The ILP is an official document issued to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period. Many in the Northeast view it as a shield against the illegal influx of immigrants.

Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh require visitors from outside to carry the inner line permit. Given the public sentiments in the region against CAA, Shah is unlikely to make any statement on the 2019 legislation.

In December 2019, five people had lost their lives during anti-CAA protests in Assam. Official sources said Shah would visit the India-Bangladesh border at Mankachar in Assam and hold deliberations with Border Security Force officials.

He will also attend programmes in Tamulpur and Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Shah was received at the Guwahati airport by Sarma and other senior state BJP leaders late on Sunday.

"Honoured to receive Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Adarniya Griha Mantri ji will attend several events over next two days in Assam," Sarma tweeted.

The home minister will visit the Mankachar border outpost of the BSF on Monday morning and interact with the officials posted there.

He will also lay the foundation and take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for CENWOSTO-II (Central Workshop and Stores) for Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) at Kelenchi in Tamulpur district.

Shah will later inaugurate the Census office at Amingaon in Kamrup district, and the Superspeciality Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the evening.

On Tuesday, he will present the 'President's Colour' to Assam Police at a ceremony in Guwahati, and also interact with the officers and personnel of the force.

He will then address a public rally to mark the completion of one year in office of the Sarma-led dispensation.

Shah is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

(With PTI Inputs)