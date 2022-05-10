STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Anybody who tries to spoil the atmosphere won't be spared': Mann on Mohali blast

Mann has called a meeting of senior police officials, including the Director-General of Police, at his residence and also sought a report on the incident, according to official sources.

Published: 10th May 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said police are investigating the explosion at the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali and asserted that anyone trying to disturb peace in the state will not be spared.

Mann has called a meeting of senior police officials, including the Director-General of Police, at his residence and also sought a report on the incident, according to official sources.

"The Punjab Police is investigating the explosion in Mohali. Anybody who tries to spoil the atmosphere in Punjab will not be spared," said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

Mann's statement comes a day after a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in sector 77 in Mohali on Monday night, following which an alert was sounded.

The incident is being seen as a major intelligence failure as the office houses the state counter intelligence wing, special task force and some other units.

No one, however, was injured in the explosion, which political parties termed "disturbing" and "shocking".

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha dubbed the incident as an act of cowardice and said strongest possible action will be taken against those who were behind it.

"Explosion in Mohali is an act of cowardice by those powers who want to disrupt the hard-earned peace of the state. Punjab government will not spare those involved and strongest possible action will be taken," tweeted Chadha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.

Another AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said the attack was despicable.

"Attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali is despicable. I strongly condemn this vicious attack. The incident is being investigated by police, and not a single culprit should be spared," said Pathak in a tweet.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared.

"Blast in Mohali is unfortunate however the situation is under control, matter is being investigated, the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared, nobody will be allowed to fiddle with hard earned peace and harmony. An uneasiness of anti-Punjab forces is understandable," said Kang in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Punjab Police Mohali Blast
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp