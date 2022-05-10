STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal town looks to break Covid silence as popular shopping arcade continues to face lockdown

The Pangsau Pass market feeds Myanmar, where Indian food items and fruits have high demand as they cost less.

Published: 10th May 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

PANGSAU PASS (ARUNACHAL PRADESH): Once a bustling shopping arcade, the Pangsau Pass market on the crest of the Patkai hills along the India-Myanmar border in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh lies deserted today.

The famous retail hub has been closed since February 2020 due to Covid. Now, the town is buzzing as the market is going to be opened soon on popular demand.

Mayur mahanta

Overlooking two World War II sites, the market, dissected by neat wooden rows, has not only been a major draw for locals and tourists but also has been a significant trading point between India and Myanmar. 

“I think it is time to open it,” announced Arunachal’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

“Locals have given me a memorandum to open the market to resume the economic activities, which is their only lifeline,” said Mein as he flagged off a motor expedition passing through the state’s scenic wonders, on May 5. 

Abu Tayeng, director of Arunachal Tourism, said the market, located at 3,727 feet (1,136 m) above sea level, offers the locals on both sides of the border (India and Myanmar) the opportunity to display and sell their products and also a chance to witness and understand each other’s culture.

“Such haats are also beneficial for bilateral relationships,” Tayeng told this newspaper.

The Pangsau Pass market feeds Myanmar, where Indian food items and fruits have high demand as they cost less.For the locals, the resumption of trade and travel with Myanmar is a matter of survival.

“We met CM Pema Khandu and urged him to open the market as it’s the only source of livelihood for locals,” said Khimshom Mossang, zilla parishad member.

“We also want restrictions to be lifted by the Assam Rifles so that the state can develop.”

