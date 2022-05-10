STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Azam Khan gets bail in an enemy property grabbing case, other cases to keep him in jail

Azam Khan has been booked in over 80 cases related to land grabbing, intimidation, extortion, and petty theft lodged against him in Rampur.

Published: 10th May 2022 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Giving some respite to Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan, the Allahabad High Court granted him bail in a case related to enemy properties on Tuesday.

The Enemy Property Act deals with properties left behind in India by people who opted for Pakistani and Chinese citizenship after the wars of 1965 and 1971.

However, the senior SP leader will still not be able to step out of Sitapur district jail where he has been incarcerated since February 2020. In fact, a fresh case was lodged last week against the SP MLA for allegedly producing fake documents to secure recognition for one of the schools owned by him in Rampur.

Azam Khan has been booked in over 80 cases related to land grabbing, intimidation, extortion, and petty theft lodged against him in Rampur.

Recently, after a complaint in an old case, the police filed a charge sheet against the SP leader in court. On the basis of the charge sheet, the warrant has been sent to Sitapur.

ALSO READ | In UP, a Congress leader woos SP legislator Azam Khan with posters

Another case related to an enemy property deal for his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University project and the High Court had reserved its order on Azam Khan's bail application last week.

An FIR was lodged against Khan and others for allegedly grabbing enemy property and misappropriating public money running into hundreds of crores. It was also alleged in the FIR that during the partition, one Imamuddin Qureshi went to Pakistan and his land was recorded as enemy property. However, Khan grabbed the 13.842-hectare plot in collusion with others.

The Supreme Court had on Friday expressed displeasure over the delay in hearing the MLA's bail application in a land grabbing case, calling it "a travesty of justice".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azam Khan allahabad high court Samajwadi Party
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp