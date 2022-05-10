Delimitation: After Gupkar Alliance, now more parties plan united protest in Jammu

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After the Gupkar Alliance in Kashmir, Valley-based National Conference and PDP along with some other political parties and social groups have joined hands under the banner of All Parties United Morcha (APUM) to launch a joint struggle in Jammu region against the recently released J&K delimitation report.

The APUM comprises Congress, NC, PDP, CPIM, CPI, Statehood Mission, Sikh Intellectual Forum, Deshbhagat Yadgar Committee and IDP.

The leaders of the parties and the social groups met in Jammu on Monday and decided to agitate against the Delimitation Commission report.

Meanwhile, despite their reservations on the delimitation, all political parties in J&K have already made it clear that they would be contesting the Assembly polls.

Stating that the delimitation report stood against the basic norms of geographical realities, population, compactness, contiguity, connectivity and public convenience, the leaders of APUM it “highly biased and politically motivated” at the behest of the BJP.

The leaders said APUM would be staging a silent sit-in in front of the Election Commission office in Jammu.