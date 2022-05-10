DGCA reprimands 48 airline pilots and crew members for failing alcohol test since January

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When you fly an aircraft, the lives of hundreds of people on board are in the hands of the pilot and other crew members. It is incumbent upon them to ensure that they fly the passengers safely which includes being sober, without being under the influence of alcohol.

The list of those failing the test include four pilots and 10 cabin crew of IndiGo, one pilot and five cabin crew of Go Air, one pilot and six cabin crew of SpiceJet, one pilot of Air India Express, four cabin crew of Air Asia, one pilot and two cabin crew of Vistara, and five cabin crew of Air Asia. In addition, two members from Air India and one each from AR Airways, GVHL and Jaya Hind Industries missed taking the test, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The aviation regulator conducts routine checks to ensure that the crew is sober when they board the aircraft. However, many are caught violating the rule.

"We strictly enforced the requirements on the Breath Analyser (BA) testing of the crew for the consumption of alcohol even during the prevailing pandemic. Since the beginning of this year (January 1st) we have carried out 48 enforcement actions for the violations of the various requirements regarding testing of crew for consumption of alcohol," according to the DGCA.

Since the last four months, nine pilots and 32 cabin crew were found BA positive. Out of these, two pilots and two cabin crew have been suspended for a period of three years for being positive for a second time. The remaining 37 crew members were suspended for a period of three months for testing positive for the first time.

"Other enforcement actions were related to the missing BA test or not furnishing the declaration," the DGCA added.