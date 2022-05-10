STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure quality power supply at reasonable rates to industries: FM tells state governments

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre would extend all its support to help states build the necessary infrastructure.

Published: 10th May 2022 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday appealed to states to build infrastructure and do "energy planning" thereby ensuring an uninterrupted, quality supply of power is made available to industries at reasonable rates, enabling them to grow their businesses.

At an event here, she said the Centre would extend all its support to help states build the necessary infrastructure and this does not pertain to Tamil Nadu but also to others.

Referring to her budget announcement of allotting Rs 7.50 lakh crore to the infrastructure sector in the country, she said it was comparatively higher to the Rs 5.50 lakh crore that was allotted last year.

"My appeal to states is that they should ensure electricity and it should be made available 24 hours, all 365 days at reasonable rates. Industries should get quality power," she said.

Sitharaman said every stakeholder should work towards ensuring uninterrupted power supply so that 'power shortage' does not occur since it poses as a major hurdle for the industry's growth.

The Finance Minister was speaking at the Stakeholder's Outreach Programme organised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on the occasion of India signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates and the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) with Australia.

