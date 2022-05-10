STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Heartbroken' Pakistan Hindus leave Rajasthan, Subramanian Swamy blasts Modi government

Published: 10th May 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:52 AM

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, a detractor of the Modi government, on Monday said it was a “shame that Hindu victims of human rights violations by the Pakistan government” had gone back “heartbroken” across India’s western borders.

He was reacting to recent media reports that about 800 Pakistani Hindus, who had earlier crossed over to Rajasthan seeking Indian citizenship, returned to the neighbouring country in 2021 once they found no governmental efforts were made on their citizenship application.

This was brought to light by Seemant Lok Sangathan, an advocacy group that champions the rights of Pakistani migrants of minority origins in India.

“What a shame for our BJP Union Government that Hindu victims of human rights violation y Pak Govt... hoping to become Indian citizens have been betrayed by non-action of Modi Govt on CAA, and so have gone back heartbroken to Pakistan,” Swamy tweeted.

As on December 2021, 7,306  citizenship applications from Pakistan were pending with the home ministry. 

