'Increasing inflation, unemployment to create crisis in country': Satya Pal Malik hits out at BJP

Published: 10th May 2022 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MEERUT: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said increasing inflation and unemployment are going to create a situation of crisis in the country but no leader is ready to speak on the issues.

Malik, who has been critical of the Centre over issues of farmers, said the Union government could bring down prices of commodities by reducing taxes.

"If the Government of India wants, inflation can be reduced by reducing taxes. Even in a country like Pakistan, diesel or petrol is not as expensive as in our India," the Meghalaya Governor said while speaking at a programme organised by the Meerut Bar Association here.

He further commented, "The pace at which unemployment and inflation are increasing in the country is going to create a crisis in the country but no leader is ready to speak about these issues."

Malik said the real thing is to stay with the government and also raise questions.

"If I raise wrong questions, the day the PM asks me to leave the post, I will leave the governorship," he said.

Malik also indicated joining active politics saying, "After retirement, I will fight for farmers along with contributing to the struggle for setting up the High Court bench in Western Uttar Pradesh."

Targeting the central government, he said, "Even if an animal dies in Delhi, a condolence message is issued but how many farmers died during the farmers' movement but no message was given from the government side."

Malik said later the prime minister took steps in the interest of farmers but till now a law has not been made to ensure the minimum support price for crops.

He said the farmers' movement has been suspended and not over.

It can take a big form anytime, he said.

Referring to the hoisting of a religious flag at the Red Fort in Delhi during the Republic day violence last year, Malik said the flag did not belong to any party but was the Nishan Sahib under which thousands of Sikhs made sacrifices.

On the issue of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Malik said it the issue is being raised to divert attention from issues of people.

