STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will also participate in the three-day session. As many as 139 delegates from across the country will register their presence in the session.

Published: 10th May 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian coach Rahul Dravid

Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SHIMLA: India's head coach Rahul Dravid will be participating in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee session in Dharamshala scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 15, informed BJP Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MLA said that BJP president JP Nadda, other party office-bearers and Union Ministers will also be present for this event.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will also participate in the three-day session. As many as 139 delegates from across the country will register their presence in the session.

"The National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda, National Organization Minister and Union Minister will also attend the session," said Nehria.

Nehria further said that Dravid's presence will send a message to the youth to excel in different fields.

"Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will also participate in this. Owing to his success, a message will be given among the youth that we can move forward not only in politics but also in other fields," he added.

This comes ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are slated to be held this year.

In the 2017 Assembly Election result, BJP won 44 seats--well past the halfway mark of 35-while the incumbent Congress got 21 and others got three seats of a total of 68 Assembly seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Dravid BJP BJP Yuva Morcha
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp