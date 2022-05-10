INTERVIEW | ‘Many vying to install bhopus; let’s focus on development’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is the lone Muslim face in the Union cabinet as Minority Affairs Minister, describes the eight years of the Modi regime as “the golden period” for the minorities in India, with volumes of development works being taken up for their benefit.

Naqvi, who serves as the Deputy Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, says the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) needs to be implemented in India and dismisses suggestions that it curtails the religious rights of any community.

In an interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Naqvi said: “India is the only country in the world where followers of all the religions live together enjoying complete religious freedom and constitutional rights. But some Modi-bashing brigades are hell-bent upon defaming the country and the Prime Minister through fear- mongering amongst the minority communities”. Excerpts:

How do you feel about being the only Muslim minister in the Modi government?

My josh is as high as ever. I’ve never felt uncomfortable in the BJP. The Opposition is totally opposed to every idea of empowerment to the minorities. Opposition leaders want to keep the minorities in a state of fright through fear mongering. I find myself blessed with BJP’s political ideology under the leadership of the most trusted, most accepted and most admired global leader (PM) Narendra Modi.

Why doesn’t the BJP offer party tickets to more people from minority communities in elections?

The party does not believe in the politics of tokenism. The Congress gave tickets to many Muslims. However, the Sachar Committee report gave a lie to Congress claims on ‘secularism’. Merely offering a party ticket is not a sign of being a well-wisher of a minority section. The BJP and the PM are genuinely concerned about bringing the minorities in the mainstream of development.

What’d you say about the loudspeakers row?

Look, a kind of competition is on to install more and more ‘bhopu’ (loudspeakers). In Uttar Pradesh, the removal of loudspeakers is in tune with a law on noise pollution. Such a law already existed. Yogi ji (UP Chief Minister) had first got the loudspeakers of Gorakhnath temple removed. I think there should not be any politics in it. Some people in politics see a threat in everything. These are the people engaged in communal conspiracy, wearing a cloak of secularism.

Don’t you see the loudspeaker row turning into a political agenda?

The loudspeaker issue cannot be a political agenda. The agenda should be employment, development, people-oriented politics and current issues. The removal of loudspeakers should not be used to vitiate social and communal harmony.

The Centre is planning to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC)?

We speak only about constitutional rights; no one speaks about constitutional duties. We are celebrating 75 years of Independence but we have forgotten to speak about constitutional duties. The Constitution enshrines that the ‘government of the day’ should attempt to move towards UCC. I am happy that a national debate has started on the UCC. The UCC is in vogue in more than 40 countries, including in the UK and the US. There shouldn’t be any attempt to mislead minorities.

How would you react to hate speeches being made in some parts of the country?

Some people are engaged full-time in fanning hatred to malign the government image. After 2014, the Modi bashing brigades have not succeeded. These groups have now disguised themselves in new forms and become ‘Bharat-Virodhi.’ I think a mature country will never allow such defeated players to disturb harmony.

When will Pakistan Ooccupied Kashmir return to us?

We have a unanimous decision of Parliament that PoK is an integral part of India. It is the commitment of Parliament to have it back. Sahi waqt ke sath ye pura ho jayega (it will be fulfilled at the right time).

Why don’t India’s relations with Pakistan improve?

In Pakistan, the ‘kathmulavad’ (dominance of religious heads) rules the roost. They don’t want to be on good terms with India. Pakistan has become a haven for terrorism, causing serious concern for India and the world. India maintains zero-tolerance against terrorism. Pakistan must stop it to improve relations with India. Pakistan should have to be sincere.

How do you take abrogation of Article 370 in J&K?

It was a belated though much-needed move. After the removal of Article 370 from J&K, the people have started enjoying their participation in development works. The people of J&K are happy with the end of some ‘khandani’(dynastic) parties. Terrorism is almost checked, an exception in few areas. The Kashmir people’s political participation has also increased. Overall, the nexus of separatists and terrorists has ended.

Has the government support for Haj increased?

Modi-bashers should know that 79,237 Muslims are going for Haj this year, half of them women. More than 1,800 women will go to Haj without ‘mehram’ (male companions).