STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal appears before ED in money laundering case

The federal agency is expected to record the statement of the 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Published: 10th May 2022 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal on Tuesday appeared before the ED here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state and other charges, officials said.

The federal agency is expected to record the statement of the 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had briefly questioned her during the raids that were conducted against her, her businessman husband Abhishek Jha and others on May 6 in Jharkhand and few other locations.

Her husband had been questioned by the agency and his statement was recorded.

The Enforcement Directorate investigation pertains to a money laundering case in which former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, was arrested by the agency on June 17, 2020 from West Bengal after he was booked by the agency under the PMLA in 2012 after studying the FIRs of the state vigilance bureau against him.

Sinha was booked by the vigilance bureau under criminal sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to cheating and corruption for allegedly defrauding public money and investing it in his own name as well as in the name of his family members while working as junior engineer from April 1, 2008 to March 21, 2011.

The said money was earmarked for the execution of government projects under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) in Khunti district, the agency had earlier said.

Sinha told the ED that "he paid five per cent commission (out of the defrauded funds) to the district administration."

During the period, the ED had alleged, charges of "irregularities" were made against Singhal while she served as the deputy commissioner/district magistrate of Chatra, Khunti and Palamu districts between 2007 and 2013.

The agency arrested chartered accountant Suman Kumar in this case on May 7 after seizing over Rs 17 crore cash from his premises.

He is in ED custody till May 11.

The ED is probing his alleged links with the IAS officer and her husband.

The agency had claimed, in a remand note presented to the court for Kumar, that Singhal and her husband received "huge" cash deposits -- to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore -- over and above her salary in their accounts, during the period she faced charges of irregularities while being posted as the DM of various districts in the state.

The federal agency also told a special PMLA court in Ranchi that the IAS officer allegedly transferred Rs 16.57 lakh from her "personal account" to those controlled or owned by her CA Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pooja Singhal MGNREGA PMLA
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp