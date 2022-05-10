STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata: BJYM leader Arjun Chourasia's autopsy report indicates death by hanging

The Union of India submitted the post-mortem report in a sealed cover before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

Police take away the body of a BJP leader who was found hanging at an abandoned railway quarter at Kashipur, near Kolkata, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The autopsy report of BJYM leader Arjun Chourasia, conducted by Command Hospital here and submitted to Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, indicated his death was by hanging and the ligature mark on his neck was anti-mortem in nature.

The autopsy was conducted as per an order of the court passed on Friday.

The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, noted in its order that the findings relating to the cause of death of Chourasia is "hanging" and the ligature mark on his neck is "anti-mortem".

It ordered that the post-mortem report be handed over to Advocate General S N Mookherjee representing the West Bengal government.

It directed that the viscera sample be handed over to police authority concerned.

Crying foul following the discovery of Chourasia's body in an abandoned railway quarter at Kashipur in north Kolkata on May 6, his family members had moved the high court seeking that the autopsy be conducted at Command Hospital of the armed forces.

Arjun Chourasia BJYM Calcutta High Court BJP Leader Murder
