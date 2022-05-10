Lucknow Diary: Salman Khan fan Azam Ansari arrested for 'disturbing peace'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Impersonation proves costly

If not Bollywood then the turf of the city of nawabs was used by Azam Ansari, a Salman Khan lookalike, to film a reel (a short video) near the famous Clock Tower amid a huge crowd to witness the impersonator Salman Khan. This not only caused traffic congestion in old city areas but also landed the impersonator in the Lucknow police net for disturbing the peace. The cops got active after receiving a flurry of complaints from local commuters and charged Ansari with breach of peace under Section 151. Ansari, who thinks he looks like the Bollywood heartthrob has often been sighted in the streets and landmarks of the city filming reels for Instagram. On YouTube, he has more than 1.67 lakh subscribers.

Ignorance is not a bliss

Ignorance is not bliss always. Sometimes it could cost dearly. So it has to Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari who is facing a non-bailable warrant issued by Allahabad High Court and the order further upheld by the Supreme Court of India.

Maheshwari first ignored HC summons in a contempt case, got an NBW issued against her, and went to SC for relief but failed to get it. Instead, the apex court admonished her saying being an IAS officer if she could flout the norms, she would set a wrong precedence for fellow officers and for that she would have to face the consequences of ignoring the HC summons.

Mulayam Singh Yadav pitches in

Finally, in order to stop the ongoing Akhilesh-Shivpal rift snowball into a big row, Samajwadi Party patriarch MSY has stepped in. The SP patriarch has refused to acknowledge the presence of Shivpal’s party while addressing the SO cadre recently. He claimed that there were only two parties – SP and BJP --existing in UP.

MSY, as part of a strategy, made the claim which is also being seen as a bid to stop senior SP leaders’ defection to Shivpal Yadav’s party in the near future as a large chunk of SP leaders back Shivpal and believes that justice should be done to him.