Maharashtra government announces state funeral for Santoor maestro Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma

The Santoor virtuoso died here on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 84.

Published: 10th May 2022 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma (File | EPS)

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma will be accorded a state funeral, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said in a statement on Tuesday as he and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari led other leaders in condoling the death of the Santoor maestro.

"Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma will be cremated with state honours. The Chief Minister has given the order in this regard," the CMO said in a statement.

CM Thackeray said Pt Sharma introduced santoor to the world. He mesmerised people not only in India but also across the world with his music.

"Santoor reached where Indian music reached. This is the contribution of Pt Sharma's continuous sadhana (disciplined and dedicated practice) the Indian music field can never forget Pt Sharma's contribution," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

The chief minister described Pt Sharma as the 'pride' of the Indian music field.

Koshyari too expressed pain and shock over Pt Sharma's death.

In his condolence message, the governor said, "the news of the demise of Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma is shocking. Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma was instrumental in taking Santoor and Indian classical music to the global stage."

The governor described the Santoor maestro as "a great artist, guru, researcher, thinker and above all a kind-hearted human being".

"Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma mentored many disciples and enriched the world of music with his multifarious contributions," Koshyari said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he was "deeply saddened" by Pt Sharma's death.

"The Padma Vibhushan awardee will always be remembered for his distinguished contributions in the field of music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. RIP," Pawar tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also paid tributes to Pt Sharma among others.

TAGS
Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma Uddhav Thackeray Bhagat Singh Koshyari
