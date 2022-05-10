Mohali blast: Central intelligence agencies on alert, officials say RPG used in attack

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters building in Mohali, Central intelligence agencies have swung into action.

Central intelligence agencies like the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Military Intelligence (MI) and intelligence Wing of Border Security Force (BSF) have intensified their operations to gather details into the incident.

A senior official associated with a Central intelligence agency said that it is suspected that a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was used in the attack and it is an unusual thing.

"In the past grenade attacks have happened but the use of RPGs is worrying for everyone," said a senior official.

"On May 9, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) had issued an alert in the state in the view of Khalistani elements in Neighbouring states and the hosting of banners and graffiti of Khalistan on the outer boundary of Vidhan Sabha," he said.

He further said that Punjab Police has also issued an alert after the blast in Mohali. But instead of written communication, they have verbally communicated to all Police officers to be on alert, the official added.

According to Mohali police, a minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77 at around 7:45 pm.

"No damage has been reported. Senior officers rushed to the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the police said.

On May 8, two persons were held in the Taran Taran district of Punjab. Police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) equipped with RDX packed in a metallic box weighing over 2.5 kg from the two arrested.

On May 5, four terror suspects were arrested in Karnal, Haryana and police had recovered three IEDs weighing 2.5 kg each from their possession.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sought a report from the Director-General of Police (DGP) and intelligence officers, stating that strict punishment will be given to the culprits.

He held a meeting with DGP and other officers into the matter at his residence and sought a report on the course of action taken so far.

"Those who are trying to ruin Punjab's atmosphere won't be spared. I sought a report from DGP and other intelligence officers. Strict punishment will be given. Things will be more clear by evening. Probe on," said the Punjab CM after the meeting.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the incident "a cowardly act" of those who want to disturb peace in Punjab and asserted that his party's government in the state will ensure the culprits get the "strictest punishment".

A rocket-propelled grenade hit the Punjab Police' intelligence wing headquarters around 7.45 pm on Monday.

The explosion shattered the window panes on one of the floors of the building.

No one, however, was injured in the incident.

"Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) government in Punjab will not let wishes of those people be fulfilled," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be given strictest punishment," the Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is also Delhi chief minister, added.

(With PTI Inputs)