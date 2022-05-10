STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Brides narrowly escape getting married to wrong men during power failure

Nikita, Karishma, and Komal - the three daughters of Ramesh Bheewere - were getting married on the same day at the same venue.

Marriage

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By ANI

UJJAIN: In a bizarre incident two brides narrowly escaped getting married to the wrong men during a power outage in Aslana village of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Nikita was to be married to Bhola while Karishma's wedding was fixed with Ganesh.

The mix-up happened when Bhola and Ganesh mistakenly sat with each other's brides during a ritual on the wedding night.

The confusion took place amid darkness as both the brides wore similar dresses.

However, the mistake was spotted right before the custom of seven circumambulations (saat phere), when the power supply returned.

The right couples were then matched and wedding rituals were completed.

The incident has gone viral on social media.

