Pension for cancer patients in Haryana under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced monthly pension for the patients suffering from Stage III and IV Cancer, thalassaemia and haemophilia.

He said that cancer treatment would be made free under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, under which hospitalisation cost up to Rs 5 lakh would be borne by the state government.

He made the announcement during the inauguration of a tertiary care cancer centre named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, built at a cost of Rs 72 crore in Ambala Cantonment, by BJP’s national president JP Nadda on Monday.

Khattar said about 28,000 cancer patients visit Haryana every year from states like Punjab, Himachal and Uttarakhand.

The Atal Cancer Care Centre, set up at the Civil Hospital in Ambala, will help in getting accessible, affordable and comprehensive treatment to such patients not only from Haryana but also from neighbouring states.

His government is working on the mantra of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’, Khattar said.