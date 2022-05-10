Petrol bunks to be allocated to States for subsidised diesel for fishermen: Union Minister L Murugan

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Petrol bunks will be allocated in the cooperative sector to States for providing subsidised diesel to fisherpersons for operating their boats, said L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is in discussion with the Ministry of Petroleum regarding this matter. Briefing the press at the BJP party office on Monday, Murugan stated that four such petrol bunks have been allotted to Puducherry.

The Centre had been providing Rs 4,500 for each fisherman -- Rs 1,500 a month -- during the fish ban period. In coastal States, the State governments are free to provide their own assistance during this period, he said brushing aside criticisms.

No shooting of fishermen has taken place since 2014 (since the BJP came to power at the Centre), said Murugan, refuting allegations. Such incidents were prevalent during the Congress-DMK tenure at the Centre with over 600 fishermen having been shot at, he charged.

According to the Minister, Now, whenever fishermen cross the territorial waters and are captured by the Sri Lankan Navy, they are released and brought back with the Union government's intervention. Measures are also being taken to get back their boats through joint committee meeting of officials of both nations, explained Murugan

A new Marine Bill will be tabled soon to take legal action against foreign vessels entering Indian territory, said Murugan adding that consultations are going on in.

DMK government in Tamil Nadu flayed

Meanwhile, the Central Minister flayed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for its 'failure' to keep electoral promises. The Chief Minister has maintained silence on the assurance for providing a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women from poor households, despite the announcement and has not opened his mouth on it, said Murugan.

According to Murugan, the promise of equality for all sections of society and removal of untouchability has also gone for a toss in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government has forgotten about it after coming to power with separate crematoriums and burial grounds functioning on the basis of caste, he added.

Murugan refuted that Governors of States were functioning as BJP representatives and playing a dominating role. He said that the Governor’s were functioning as per the purview of rules.

Union Territory​ moving towards becoming 'BEST' Puducherry

The Union Territory is steadily proceeding towards becoming BEST Puducherry as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, said Murugan. This was in response to the Opposition which has been critical of the Central government.

"All measures have been initiated by the Central and Puducherry government to take Puducherry to the next level," he said. The Minister was citing infrastructure developments like flyovers and roads, hospitals, schemes under NABARD, Swachh Bharat, Khelo India have been taken up.

The Minister listed out Centrally-sponsored schemes that have been sanctioned for Puducherry. An investment of Rs 210 crore is planned for the fisheries and port development for Puducherry and Karaikal.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme, Rs 50 crores have been provided to Puducherry for providing subsidies to establish ice plants, processing centres, and modernisation of fish markers.

Under the integrated fishing village scheme, four villages have been identified in Puducherry for development for which Rs 5 crore was sanctioned. Seaweed parks will be established in eight villages in Puducherry and four in Karaikal, which will pave the way for employment of women, he added.

