Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

‘Nijaat’ drive in 30 best smart policing practice

Campaign ‘Nijaat’ (‘riddance’ in Urdu), in a quest to achieve a drug-free society launched in Koriya district by the then superintendent of police Santosh Singh has been selected among the 30 best practices on smart policing by the Union Home Ministry’s agency ‘Bureau of Police Research & Development’ (BPRD). A drive to wipe out illicit drugs and bootlegging while preventing its smuggling or trading has proven itself as practice that can be replicated in other vulnerable regions or districts of the country. The three-pronged strategy worked: tough action against businesses of narcotics, public awareness and lastly the support extended in counselling and rehabilitation.

Heli ride for board exam toppers gets tepid response

The announcement by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to reward toppers of class X and XII board examinations with a helicopter ride has got mixed response. While there were appreciations of such an offer by the CM, many came up with their own reactions. While the CM felt the announcement will motivate the students to secure their dream of academic pursuit in schools, some questioned how the chopper ride was going to build the future of the students. “If there is a unique reward set for our students, then it will lead to instil inspiration in their desire to succeed,” he said. The suggestions included life-long free education to toppers or to ensure quality school education, etc.

Human-computer interface for visually-impaired

Visually-impaired people can now operate the computer without any assistance following the invention of a human computer interface application by the International Institute of Technology, Nava Raipur. Under the given support the user speaks anything will be converted into text and the app will help to search based on user requirements. The new invention provides a system and a method for real-time learning by visually-impaired students through speech characteristics based on collected voice data. The application has a two-way communication process which means the application even asks the user so as to provide the best outputs.

