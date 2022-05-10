STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938 and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor.

Published: 10th May 2022 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma (File | EPS)

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran santoor player and music composer Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma died here on Tuesday morning following a heart attack, family sources said. He was 84.

Sharma, one of India's most well known classical musicians, was due to perform in Bhopal next week. He was also suffering from renal ailments.

"He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am. He was active and was to perform in Bhopal the next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still active," the family source told PTI.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938 and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.

As one half of musician duo Shiv-Hari, he composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as "Silsila", "Lamhe" and "Chandni".

His son Rahul Sharma is also a santoor player.

"The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it's a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti," sarod player Amjad Ali Khan tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Kumar Sharma Santoor Maestro Hari Prasad Chaurasia
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp