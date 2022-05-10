STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Statehood for Ladakh: Cold desert set for heated agitation

Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) leader Chering Dorje Labrook told this newspaper that they have been waiting in vain for an invitation from the Central government for talks.

Published: 10th May 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian Army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway.

An Indian Army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The cold desert of Ladakh is poised for a hot political summer after the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced an agitation from June 1 seeking statehood with legislature and constitutional guarantees to the Union Territory. 

Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) leader Chering Dorje Labrook told this newspaper that they have been waiting in vain for an invitation from the Central government for talks.

“We were expecting that the Centre would invite both LAB and KDA for talks in New Delhi to listen to our charter of demands and announce a mechanism to fulfill it. However, nothing of this sort has happened, and there was no fruitful follow-up to our meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last year,” he said.

Labrook said LAB chairman and former MP Thupstan Chewang and others would stage a dharna on June 1 in Leh.

“We will contact the KDA leadership and jointly launch the agitation to press for fulfillment of all our genuine demands,” he said.

Notably, the talk of agitation by LAB marks a total turnaround for the Leh district, which had celebrated the removal of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two UTs – Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature) on August 5, 2019.

The LAB and KDA are demanding statehood with legislature, constitutional safeguards under the 6th Schedule to protect jobs and land, separate Lok Sabha seats for Kargil and Leh districts, a Rajya Sabha seat for the region and filling of vacant posts by recruiting locals.

KDA co-chairman Qamar Ali Akhoon said the leadership of the alliance would be meeting soon and they would evolve a strategy with LAB.

“Whatever we will do, it will be jointly carried out by LAB and KDA,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kargil Democratic Alliance Leh Apex Body
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp