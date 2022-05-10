STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stay in touch with voters, raise pro-people issues to win polls: Rahul tells Gujarat Cong MLAs

The Congress's Dalit MLA, Naushad Solanki, said Gandhi expressed concern over party workers not being able to convince people about price rise under the BJP rule and its adverse impact on their lives.

Published: 10th May 2022 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

DAHOD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked party MLAs in the BJP-ruled Gujarat to remain in constant touch with people in their respective constituencies and vociferously raise their issues as ways to win the confidence of voters as he delivered a pep talk to legislators ahead of the Assembly polls and said the state unit target of winning 125 seats was achievable.

After addressing a rally, Gandhi held a closed-door meeting with Congress MLAs at an auditorium in Dahod city of Gujarat. The former Congress president also met the party's tribal leaders in Gujarat separately at the same venue.

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani, who won from Vadgam in Banaskantha district in 2017 with the Congress support, also attended the meeting.

"Rahulji asked all the MLAs to remain in constant touch with people. He told us that people will put trust in us if we fight for them and resolve their issues," Congress MLA Himmatsinh Patel told reporters after the meeting.

Senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar said Gandhi told the legislators that the party, which is in the opposition in the state for more than two decades now, will form the next government in Gujarat by winning 125 seats (a target set by the state unit) out of the total 182.

"He said the party will fight the elections on issues concerning farmers, youths, tribals and Scheduled Castes. Unemployment will also be a major issue in the ensuing polls. Rahulji also congratulated all the 64 sitting MLAs for being in the Congress despite the BJP's tactics to break the party," said Parmar.

The Congress's Dalit MLA, Naushad Solanki, said Gandhi expressed concern over party workers not being able to convince people about price rise under the BJP rule and its adverse impact on their lives.

"Though people are suffering a lot due to price rise, Rahulji said Congress workers were still lagging behind in creating that perception among the masses," said Solanki.

Young Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama said the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad asked legislators to share issues region-wise such as Saurashtra, north Gujarat, south Gujarat and western Gujarat.

Mevani, who also attended the meeting, said Gandhi asserted it is possible for the Congress to win the Assembly elections in Gujarat, due by the year-end, this time as the party had narrowly missed the majority mark in 2017.

In the previous elections, the BJP retained power by winning 99 seats, while the Congress won 77. Later, several Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP Gujarat
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp