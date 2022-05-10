STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Those with no programme seek to divert people's attention: Pawar's veiled attack at MNS

Speaking to reporters in Satara, Pawar said the nation was faced with problems like unemployment and price rise and raising the issue of loudspeakers cannot be an answer to these.

Published: 10th May 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Without mentioning the MNS or Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said those who do not have any party programme try to divert the attention of people from important issues confronting them.

He was apparently referring to the recent call given by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief to remove loudspeakers atop mosques or face the prospect of his partymen drowning out azaan with Hanuman Chalisa.

Speaking to reporters in Satara, Pawar said the nation was faced with problems like unemployment and price rise and raising the issue of loudspeakers cannot be an answer to these.

"Those who do not have any (party) programme before them, do not have (people's) support try to divert the attention of the people somewhere else. But this does not go on for long," Pawar asserted.

On a query on (Thackeray's) allegation that he indulged in casteist politics, Pawar said he found such comments "funny", adding people too laughed at such remarks.

He also said BJP had lost sleep ever since losing power in Maharashtra, due to which it continued to criticize the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Thackeray Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Hanuman Chalisa
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp