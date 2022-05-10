Two civilians injured in encounter in J&K's Shopian

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two civilians were injured during an encounter between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

"During initial cordon & search operation, #terrorists fired upon civilians and tried to escape, in which two #civilians got #injured. Both the injured shifted to hospital. One of them is critical. Cordon strengthened, details shall follow," Kasgmir Zone Police tweeted.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.