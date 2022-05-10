STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two civilians injured in encounter in J&K's Shopian

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.

Published: 10th May 2022 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel at an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two civilians were injured during an encounter between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

"During initial cordon & search operation, #terrorists fired upon civilians and tried to escape, in which two #civilians got #injured. Both the injured shifted to hospital. One of them is critical. Cordon strengthened, details shall follow," Kasgmir Zone Police tweeted.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Shopian Terrorist Encounter Militants
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp