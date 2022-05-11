STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

22-year-old stabbed to death in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, internet services suspended

In the wake of tensions in the area, the internet services have been suspended till 6 am on Thursday.

Published: 11th May 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By ANI

BHILWARA: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in the Kotwali Police Station area of Bhilwara on Tuesday night, said police.

In the wake of tensions in the area, the internet services have been suspended till 6 am on Thursday.

"Internet services in Bhilwara to remain suspended till 6 am on Thursday, 12th May," said Ashish Modi, Bhilwara District Collector

Meanwhile, the police also registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

The police forces have been deployed in the area to beef up the security.

Further investigation is underway.

Last week, two persons were attacked by unidentified people and their bike was set on fire. The incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night.

Rajasthan has been witnessing various incidents of violence over the past two months.

Tension gripped Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

In Karauli, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession in April this year, while a 300-year-old temple was allegedly demolished using a bulldozer in Alwar's Rajgarh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Murder Bhilwara Murder
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp