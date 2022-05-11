Akhilesh shares picture with uncle Shivpal at wedding ceremony on Twitter

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Amid an ongoing tussle between Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, the two leaders were seen together at a wedding ceremony here and a group photo featuring them was shared by the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

The growing differences between Akhilesh Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) president and SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav resurfaced after the latter was not invited to a recent party meeting.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday, the SP president shared pictures from the marriage ceremony of former Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Jagmohan Yadav's niece.

One of the pictures showed him sitting next to his uncle.

The two leaders attended the wedding ceremony of Jagmohan Yadav's niece Amrita in Lucknow on Monday night.

Both greeted each other with "namaskar" but after that there was no further talk between them, PSP chief spokesperson Deepak Mishra told PTI.

Mishra said Shivpal Yadav was sitting on a sofa that was placed right next to the sofa on which Akhilesh Yadav was sitting.

The SP president also shared this picture along with the tweet.

Shivpal Yadav won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls held earlier in the year from the Jaswant Nagar seat on an SP ticket.

The differences between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav surfaced when the latter was not called to the meeting of the newly-elected SP MLAs after the polls and there was also speculation that he might join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shivpal Yadav has, however, not disclosed his strategy and maintained that everything will be clear at the right time.