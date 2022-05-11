Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the whole country facing a power crisis in the wake of coal shortage, the Union Environment Ministry has decided to relax the mandatory compliance norm for coal mining expansion projects.

The ministry has decided to exempt existing coal mining projects seeking approval for up to 50 per cent expansion from going through the process of mandatory public hearings and environmental impact assessment (EIA) study.

The concession has been provided as a special case for six months following an alarm raised by the Coal Ministry citing “huge pressure on domestic coal supply in the country”.

The ministry’s SOS sought urgent measures “for enhancement of production of coal without any further delay”.

In an office memorandum dated May 7, the Environment Ministry noted that it had received a request from the Ministry of Coal that there was huge pressure on domestic coal supply and that existing coal blocks should be allowed expansion of production capacity keeping in view the available reserves and compliance with the conditions of the previous Environment Clearance (EC).

Several states are facing acute power crisis due to coal shortage amid an increase in power demand due to the intense heat wave.

The weather office has predicted another round of heat wave across several states this week.

The Coal Ministry on Tuesday said that coal production in the country had increased by 29 per cent to 66.58 million tonnes in April compared to the same month in 2021.

According to the Environment Ministry, the Coal Ministry has further requested for relaxing the requirement of public consultation and preparation of Environment Impact Assessment/Environment Management Plan report for expansion from 40 to 50 per cent, for enhancement of production of coal without any further delay.

“The matter has been examined by the ministry. Considering the exigency that has arisen, it has been decided, as a special dispensation, that those coal mining projects which have been granted an expansion of Environment Clearance (EC) up to 40 per cent of original EC capacity as per provisions of April 11 order, shall be granted EC to increase their production capacity to 50 per cent of original EC capacity, within the same mine lease area without requiring revised EIA/EMP report for additional capacity and public consultation,” the Environment Ministry noted.

The Ministry had on April 11 granted exemption from public consultation and EIA to coal mining projects for expansion up to 40 per cent within the existing premises/mine lease area, without additional land acquisition.