Arunachal tribal village pins hope on road link to end isolation

Express News Service

MIAO: The Yobin or Lisu tribe, living in isolation for ages on the fringes of the remote Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh, has pinned its hope on a road link to end their solitariness.

Last week, when over 30 SUVs meandered through the dense forest to reach a sleepy Yobin village Nibodi, the entire flock of around 500 dwellers lined up to welcome the motorists, who were the first one to ever reach this village.

Eagerly awaiting the opening of the entire stretch of 157 km long Miao to Vijaynagar road link, which will connect the easternmost and one of the remotest areas of this north-eastern state as the road means schools, healthcare, and a better life for the Lisu community or the Yobin people.

The motorists, who were welcomed with open arms, were part of the 12-day Trans Arunachal Drive, which will traverse through 2,500 km from Namsai in the East of Arunachal Pradesh to Tawang in the west.

According to Michael Yobin, one of the villagers, the Indian army discovered the tribe during a military expedition in 1961. Living in a no-man's land, the tribe helped the joint teams of India and Myanmar conduct a boundary survey and demarcate the international border.

The Lisu tribe is said to have moved to India from the Yunnan Province of China and northern Myanmar. This tribe still inhabits the mountainous terrains in Myanmar, China, and Thailand. Thanks to the section of the road touching Nibodi, the villagers hope for the revival of their fortunes.

Dependent mainly on selling cardamom, which they irrigate and other agricultural produce for their daily consumption, the villagers earlier had to trek through the jungle, sometimes for a week, to sell the crop in the city. The journey will be completed in a day, with the road link.

Excitement was writ large on 14-year-old Chalisa Yobin's face as she presented, along with other girls, a folk dance to welcome the 50-odd visitors. Dressed in her traditional red and blue attire with a beautiful headgear, Chalisa said she is among the few girls who go to school.

Speaking in Hindi, Chalisa narrated that she lives in a residential school 18 km away, as there are no educational facilities in this jungle area. Of the 150 children, only 40 are enrolled as others can't afford education in other cities.

The only modern facility they have is a television – which also airs a few channels and is the only link to the outside world. They still use old ancient hunting bows and arrows and sickles. Some have mobiles, but it is just a piece of the appliance as the village doesn't have any connectivity.

"It is tough to live here. It is not easy," said the class VII student showing the forest surroundings where wild animals have a free run. Yotusi Yobin, 48, the village head, said the road that connects their village to the other bigger cities and towns is not complete yet, but he hopes for a better future for his minority tribe.

"We want help from the government. We want school, healthcare and better facilities for our people. Hope now, the road will bring development for us. We also hope the government will not ignore or forget us and listen to our plight."