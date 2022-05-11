STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As SC stays proceedings in sedition cases, Left parties demand contentious law be scrapped

The CPI issued a statement welcoming the verdict by the Supreme Court and reiterated its demand to scrap the law. It claimed that the party's consistent position on this stood vindicated.

Published: 11th May 2022 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Left parties on Wednesday demanded that the Supreme Court should scrap the sedition law altogether and not wait for the government to review the same.

The apex court on Wednesday put on hold the contentious law, stayed the registration of FIRs, ongoing probes and coercive measures on the matter across the country until an "appropriate forum" of the government re-examines the colonial era penal law.

"The CPI(M) has always opposed the sedition law, saying it is anachronistic, brought in by the British to crush our freedom struggle and it has no place in the statute books in independent India.

It's good that the SC has now ordered that this section must be kept in abeyance....The plea of the Modi government that it will review the cases is specious because it has been grossly misusing the sedition law to harass all dissent since 2014," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said at a press brief here.

"Since this government came to office, 326 people were arrested under the sedition law but only six of them have been convicted in the courts. This is a gross abuse of the law that has been taking place under the Modi government. This law should be scrapped and removed from the statute books," he added.

The CPI issued a statement welcoming the verdict by the Supreme Court and reiterated its demand to scrap the law. It claimed that the party's consistent position on this stood vindicated.

"The party notes that the apex court has even ruled that no new FIR will be lodged under this sedition law until the Centre re-examines the provisions of this British-era law, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

CPI general secretary D Raja in 2011 itself had moved a private member's Bill in Rajya Sabha demanding scrapping of section 124A of IPC, the sedition law clause, which is an anti-democratic dictatorial law which after over a decade, the highest court of the country has stayed for further decisions.

The directive of the Supreme Court on sedition law is vindication of the consistent position of the CPI," the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court CPIM
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp