Haryana to get an ATS to strengthen security in the state

The Haryana government has decided to constitute an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and do security audit of all police offices and government buildings in the state so as to avert any untoward incidents.

Published: 11th May 2022 08:38 PM

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In the wake of the recent grenade attack on the Intelligence Headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali, the Haryana government has decided to constitute an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and do security audit of all police offices and government buildings in the state so as to avert any untoward incidents.

While presiding over a meeting relating to the security of the state with officers of home and police departments, Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij said that the squad will have officers in the rank of DIG and SP.

Vij said to the police officers that in view of the recent attack in Mohali, there is a need to strengthen the security of the state. He said that while keeping a close vigil on the activities of terrorists and anti-social elements, the police need to investigate the presence of sleeper cells and pay attention to their
modus operandi. 

He asked the officers to install night vision CCTV cameras in their respective jurisdictions, especially in crowded areas where the probability of such incidents is usually high, and take help from social organizations and institutions. Apart from this, the work of fixing and installing CCTV cameras should also be completed at the earliest to ensure proper security of government offices and buildings all over Haryana, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, (Home), Haryana Rajeev Arora said that a security audit of all police offices and government buildings in the state would be conducted so that no untoward incident takes place. Also, the security of VIPs will further be strengthened and emphasis will be laid to enhance vigil at bus stops, railway stations, malls, cinema halls and crowded areas. He said that at places like hospitals, hotels, dharamshalas, etc work would be done to increase the investigation and monitoring by the SHO of the concerned area.

Haryana Director General of Police PK Agrawal said in the meeting that a campaign would also be launched to sensitise people about unclaimed objects. Similarly, focus on checking buses and trains coming from different states. He said that meetings would be held with police officers of various border states and intelligence information would be shared so that security could be beefed up. During the meeting, he instructed the police officers to impose a ban on the sale of fake SIM cards and pre-activated SIMs. On this, Arora directed the officers to collect the information of all the distributors, and retailers providing mobile services in their respective jurisdictions and districts and make a directory.

